Roles I can sleepwalk in don't attract me: Gulshan Devaiah

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actor Gulshan Devaiah, who is set to experiment with a Bihari avatar in the web series "Smoke", says he prefers challenging roles over those he can do easily.

"Challenges attract me. Roles that are difficult and that need work are the ones that interest me. Roles that I feel I can sleepwalk in don't attract me. I give these roles everything I possibly can in that given time and then it's for the audience to enjoy it or not," Gulshan said in a statement.

Be it the Maharashtrian Mandar Ponkshe in "Hunterrr" or Kutchi Bhavani in "Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram-Leela", Chittappa Gowda from "That Girl in Yellow Boots" or the Goan Ricky in "Dum Maaro Dum" -- Gulshan has displayed his versatility in various projects.

"Smoke" is being touted as a gritty and dark crime drama set in the underbelly of Goa. It will premiere at the global entertainment content market MIPCOM 2018 in Cannes under the 'Made in India Originals' category on October 15.

According to a source, Gulshan kept his Bihari accent on and off the set throughout the duration of the shoot of "Smoke", which will release digitally on October 26.

The actor will also be seen in a double role in "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota" and as a parallel lead with Vidyut Jammwal in "Commando 3".

