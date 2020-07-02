The role of the 'official spokesperson' is no longer about disseminating truth and there's little media can do about it

Political speech, George Orwell observed, "is largely the defence of the indefensible". "Things like the continuance of British rule in India, the Russian purges and deportations, the dropping of the atom bombs on Japan, can indeed be defended, but only by arguments which are too brutal for most people to face, and which do not square with the professed aims of the political parties. Thus political language has to consist largely of euphemism, question-begging and sheer cloudy vagueness".

Even as the armies of two nuclear States have sought, these past weeks, to stare each other down across the Line of Actual Control, the institutions of these nation-states have been engaged in a virtuoso performance designed to ensure we understand as little as possible about what is going on.

Is the People's Liberation Army in Indian territory, and where? We do not have an authoritative statement. How, if so, did it succeed in evading India's defences? No-one has bothered explaining How did Indian troops stationed along the Galwan river end up being ambushed?

That most critical institution of nation-states, the official spokesperson has engaged a virtuoso performance to silence these lines of inquiry. The weapons used to impede efforts to determine the truth " legal, financial, plain-vanilla patriotic demagoguery " are neither new, nor uniquely Indian: Every war in human history has, among other things, involved an assault on truth.

But in democracies " unlike Orwellian dystopias " there is one institution whose raison d'Ãªtre is truth-telling. The silence should make us ask serious questions whether it can be said to still, meaningfully, exist.

***

Last week, the official spokesperson's gloves came off. In a letter to the Press Trust of India, the Prasar Bharati Corporation " custodian of broadcasting in the public interest " charged that the wire service's recent coverage "was detrimental to national interest while undermining India's territorial integrity". There is, notably, not a single specific PTI story cited in support of this claim. From this claim, however, the letter proceeds to conclude that "PTI has conducted itself in a manner contrary to the values that the public broadcaster has been mandated to uphold".

The official spokesperson is, of course, guilty of a particularly crude form of that most glaring of logical fallacies, petitio principii, or circular reasoning, for which students since at least the times of Aristotle have been roundly chastised.

For the official spokesperson, though, petitio principii is no vice: It is, instead, a critical discursive stock in trade. Like the inquisitors of Pope Urban VIII, the unhappy task of the official spokesperson is to insist, in the face of all evidence, that the sun revolves around the earth.

Media accounts tell us that Prasar Bharati was angered by PTI's decision to publish an interview with China's Ambassador to India Sun Weidong. In the absence of a denial by the official spokesperson, we must conclude that this claim is in fact correct. PTI, by some accounts, compounded this crime by interviewing India's Ambassador to China, who appeared to refute Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims that there were no PLA troops on Indian soil.

To state this argument in cold text would set the official spokesperson up to be mocked. After all, if interviewing Beijing's ambassador to New Delhi is an act detrimental to India's national interests, then publishing the statements of his masters, China's foreign ministry, must also be so. Publishing the speeches of the ministry's master, President Xi Jinping, would also qualify as treasonous.

For obvious reasons " most important being that Prasar Bharati has itself done these things " this argument cannot be made. PTI must, however, have committed a crime against the people, or chastisement cannot be threatened. Private-sector firms are accountable only to their proprietors, or shareholders, for what they choose to spend money on. Public-sector entities do not have that luxury.

And, thus, the threat is made: "PTI is substantially supported by the public broadcaster through huge annual fees towards subscriptions," the official spokesperson's letter reads, "Prasar Bharati is reviewing the need for continued relationship with PTI".

