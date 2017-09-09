Rojer-Tecau win second major title in US Open men's doubles

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands and Horia Tecau of Romania defeated Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez 6-4, 6-3 in the men's doubles final at Flushing Meadows for their second Grand Slam crown at the US Open.

It was the climax of a 10-match winning run for the duo on Friday, who came into the US Open on the back of their 15th team title at the Winston-Salem Open. They have only dropped two sets during that period, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The key to the whole thing is you need to communicate and be out there and fight together. These are pressure-packed situations. We've had a great two weeks. We played well in all the matches and we did so again today," said Rojer after the match.

"Congratulations to Marc and Feliciano, they are very good friends of ours. They had a great week and they were very deserving. It came down to a few points and it was a very close match," added the Dutchman, who won the first major trophy at Wimbledon two years ago with Tecau.

Their final against Feliciano and Marc was closer than the scoreline suggested. Tecau was broken in the seventh game of the first set, but the Spaniards couldn't maintain their advantage as Rojer and Tecau hit back to win three successive games and close out the opener.

A break of the Marc serve in the fourth game gave Rojer and Tecau a 3-1 lead in the second set. After that, Rojer and Tecau had the match under control and never looked back.

"We were just focussing on trying to get one more point, don't focus on the title and see what happens," said Tecau.

