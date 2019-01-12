Rohit ton in vain as India lose 1st ODI

Indo Asian News Service

Sydney, Jan 12 (IANS) Opener Rohit Sharma's valiant century went in vain as India lost the opening One-day International to Australia by 34 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday.

Chasing a healthy 289, Rohit anchored India's innings with a breezy 129-ball 133, laced with 10 fours and six sixes to overcome a sloppy start before pacer Jhye Richardson's 4/26 brought the hosts back to restrict the visitors to 254/9 at the end of 50 overs.

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (51) also came up with a defiant half century and shared a 137-run fourth wicket stand with Rohit but eventually failed to take the men-in-blue over the line.

Brief Scores: Australia 288/5 (Peter Handscomb 73, Usman Khawaja 59, Shaun Marsh 54; Kuldeep Yadav 2/54, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/66) beat India 254/9 (Rohit Sharma 133, Mahendra Singh Dhoni 51; Jhye Richardson 4/26, Jason Behrendorff 2/39) by 34 runs.

--IANS

tri/bg