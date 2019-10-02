Rohit shines as Test Opener, says mental preparation is important

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma on October 2nd said that he was mentally prepared for the past two years to play as an opener in his Test career. "In West Indies they told me that it's gonna happen now, so I was prepared for past two years that at some stage I might have to open. So mentally I was ready for it," said Sharma. He also emphasised that opening in the red ball cricket is a different game as compare to white ball cricket and mentally preparation is mandatory. Rohit scored unbeaten 115 runs in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain.