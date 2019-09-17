Rohit Sharma can do well in all formats: Batting Coach

Indian Cricket Team batting Coach Vikram Rathour on September 17 hailed Rohit Sharma's batting skills by saying that he can bat tremendously in any cricket format he just have to get his game plan right. "He has done so well as an opener in white ball cricket so I don't see any reasons why he can't do well in red ball cricket," said Rathour. "If he gets his game plane right I think he can be a phenomenal player, if he come good than that will be a huge asset for the team," added Rathour. India will take on South Africa in 2nd T20 in Mohali on September 18.