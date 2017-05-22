Was Rohit Sharma sleeping during RPS vs MI IPL 2017 final? Watch video

The first innings of the Indian Premier League, 2017 final between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians, was dull, at least for the latter. Rising Pune Supergiant had things in control and were chipping away with wickets after Mumbai Indians elected to bat.

MI managed to score on 129 in their allotted 20 overs as batsmen found it tough scoring. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma tried hard to bail his side out of trouble but was dismissed with the score reading 56 for four.

Soon after Rohit's wickets, MI lost two crucial batsmen, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. With RPS bowlers running through the MI batting order, Rohit, it seems, was taking a nap in dejection. The MI skipper, lying on a kit bag, had to wake up after Karn Sharma was dismissed thanks to the loud celebration by Pune players and spectators.

Mumbai Indians eventually defended the low total and won the final by just one run. With this win, MI became the first IPL side to clinch the trophy three times. An eventful last over saw Pune lose two back to wickets including captain Steve Smith. Needing three on the last ball, Mitchell Johnson gave only two to take his side to victory.