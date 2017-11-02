Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan’s Record Opening Partnership & Other Stats From India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Here’s a look at some stats that emerged from the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I in Delhi.

New Delhi: Hosts India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series after defeating New Zealand by 53 runs. At Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi, chasing 203 New Zealand were restricted to 149/8 in 20 overs.

It was the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan that laid the solid platform with a record century partnership. The duo notched half-centuries each as India posted a mammoth total on board.

With asking rate on the higher side right from the start, New Zealand batsmen crumbled under pressure and never looked in contention. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel picked two wickets each to help India take a lead.

# Having lost the previous five matches to New Zealand, India recorded their first win against them in six matches in T20Is – winning % 16.66.

# With their aforesaid win, India have recorded wins against every full member team in T20Is.

# India’s 53-run triumph is their sixth biggest in terms of runs in T20Is – their largest being 90 runs vs England at Colombo (RPS) on September 23, 2012.

# India’s score of 202 for three is their highest vs New Zealand in T20Is, eclipsing the 180 for nine at Johannesburg on September 16, 2007.

# In all, India have recorded seven scores of 200 or more in T20Is. The list includes four such totals in India.

# Shikhar Dhawan (80) has posted his career-best score in T20Is, surpassing the 60 vs Bangladesh at Dhaka on March 6, 2016. His only other fifty in this format is 51 vs Sri Lanka at Ranchi on February 12, 2016.

# Dhawan’s first Man of the Match award vs New Zealand is his third in T20Is.

# Rohit Sharma’s first fifty vs New Zealand is his 12th in T20Is.

# Rohit’s 80 off 55 balls is his third highest score in T20Is – the top two being 106 off 66 balls vs South Africa at Dharamsala on October 2, 2015 and 83 off 55 balls vs Bangladesh at Dhaka on February 24, 2016.

# Rohit has become the second Indian batsman to complete 1,000 runs in a winning cause in T20Is – his tally being 1010 at 37.40, including ten fifties, in 41 matches. Virat Kohli has amassed 1322 runs at an average of 69.57 in 34 matches, including 13 fifties, in a winning cause.

# Both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, with 80 each, jointly hold an Indian record for the highest individual innings vs New Zealand in T20Is.

