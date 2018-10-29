Rohit Sharma to pair opposite Hina Khan in 'Kasautii..'

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Rohit Sharma, who has worked in TV serials like "Vikram Betaal Ki Rahsya Gaatha" and "Sadda Haq", will now feature in the "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" reboot.

Rohit will be paired opposite actress Hina Khan, who is playing the role of Komolika in the show.

"I'll be seen playing the role of Gaurav who is a positive guy. Pairing opposite Hina Khan is a big responsibility and comes with a lot of pressure. For now, it's a cameo but a prominent one which will definitely leave an impact," Rohit said in a statement.

Rohit has earlier worked with Balaji Telefilms in "Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki", and is now happy to reunite with the production for "Kasautii Zindagii Kay".

He said: "The production is just like a family for me. Working with them has been a golden experience. I'm thankful to Ekta ma'am that she got me a chance to play a powerful role."

-*-

Amit Sadh 'grateful' to be part of 'India Strikes..'

As actor Amit Sadh is currently preparing for a web show "India Strikes - 10 Days" based on the 2016 Uri terror attack and he believes it is one of the most challenging roles he has taken up.

Amit is currently in Jammu for the show's shoot and was away from social media for a few days. But on Monday, he returned to social media and shared his shooting experience.

"I missed you guys a lot! The shoot went really well. This is one of the most challenging and most physically demanding shoots that I have done in my entire career. But if I got a chance, I would do this all over again. I have worked with a great crew, great set of actors. I am just grateful to have worked on this show.

"It didn't matter that we shot in 2 degrees at night or in difficult conditions, it was all worth it. I just cannot wait to bring this series out in the open and God willing I will be sharing it with you soon," Amit wrote on Instagram.

"India Strikes-10 Days" is based on the first chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book "India's Most Fearless", and Amit will be seen as the main lead Major Tango in the show.

-*-

Aashim Gulati performs action scenes despite injury

TV actor Aashim Gulati, who suffered a shoulder injury while training for his character of Karn in StarPlus' mythological show "KarnSangini", keeps performing action scenes for the show despite his injury.

Aashim said in a statement: "When I signed up for the show, I was told to make my body look raw and lean for which I started training heavily. I even started learning boxing to increase my agility. In the process of the training, I injured my left shoulder and had to take a break for one and a half months."

But injury did not stop him from acting. Aashim came back on the sets and continued to shoot with high energy.

For a particular sequence, Aashim had to even jump from 15 ft, along with a bow and arrow that weighed 10 kg.

"It took me 23 takes to get the right shot. Despite the pain, I did not stop as I wanted to give it my best after which I was on bed rest for a week.

"I have slowly started working out all over again to strengthen my left shoulder and hopefully I will be able to start going back to my training very soon," the actor added.

--IANS

sim/rb/bg