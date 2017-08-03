Rohit Sharma to fly back for a medical check-up

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Star India batsman Rohit Sharma, who is currently in Sri Lanka for the Test series, will fly back to India for his scheduled medical check-up, the BCCI said on Thursday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also clarified that there were no health or fitness issues with Rohit. After the check-up, the right-hand batsman will join the team on Friday.

"The BCCI medical team confirms that batsman Mr. Rohit Sharma will undergo a scheduled medical check-up, as a follow-up after his recent surgery," the BCCI said in a statement.

"There is no health or fitness concern and Mr. Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai later today, i.e. August 3, 2017, and will rejoin the team tomorrow i.e. August 4," it added.

