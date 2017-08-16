Rohit Sharma expresses excitement over his appointment as Vice-Captain

Team India, which is all set to play first ODI against Sri Lanka on August 20 at Dambulla, started practice sessions ahead of the match on Wednesday. Speaking to media, newly appointed Vice-Captain of Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma said he is quite excited to step on the ground as a Vice-Captain and is looking forward to this opportunity. Speaking about his role as captain in IPL and the newly appointed post in Test cricket, Sharma said here he will be playing at the background while his role in IPL was at the forefront. The Men in Blue won the series by an inning and 171 runs at Kandy on August 12.