Rohit Sharma breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year record during third West-Indies ODI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has finished 2019 on a high by claiming a 22-year-old world record on his last day of international cricket this year. When Rohit scored his 9th run during India's chase of 316 in Cuttack vs West Indies, he pushed his overall run-tally for the current year to 2388 runs, thereby surpassing Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's 1997 record of most international runs as an opener in a calendar year.