Rohit Sharma played a match-winning inning of 85 runs off just 43 balls to lead India to an eight-wicket win on Thursday in the second T20I of the three-match series. Rohit's innings helped India chase down the 154-run target in just 15.4 overs to level the three-match series on Thursday. After the 6 sixes hit in the 2nd T20I, Rohit Sharma now holds the record for most sixes by an India captain in T20I cricket.