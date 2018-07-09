Rohit Roy on road to fitness, full recovery

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Rohit Roy is starting a new journey to full recovery and fitness five months after his cervical slip disc injury.

Rohit says he will resume his workout regime on Tuesday and aims to get back to the level of fitness he had achieved during the time of his film "Kaabil".

"Tomorrow, I start another journey on the road to full fitness and complete recovery. Five months after my cervical slip disc, I will aim to get back to the level of fitness I had achieved during 'Kaabil'. wish me luck," he tweeted.

In "Kaabil", which stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, Rohit was seen playing a negative character.

-*-

Priyanka wishes 'wonderful year' to sister Meera

Actress Priyanka Chopra has wished her cousin sister Meera on her 35th birthday.

Meera turned 35 on Sunday and Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday Meera Chopra may you have the most wonderful year! Love always."

Meera is known for films like "1920 London" and "Gang of Ghosts".

-*-

Big B congratulates Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has congratulated cricketers Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya for their outstanding performance at the T20I series in Bristol.

"Congratulations! India wins the T20I series! Magnificent! Rohit you are a sensation! and Hardik you were simply glorious," Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night.

India rode on Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century and Hardik Pandya's four-wicket haul to breeze past England by seven wickets at the County Ground on Sunday to clinch the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Chasing 199 for victory, Rohit remained not out on 100 off 56 balls with 11 fours and five sixes. This was the right-hander's third century in the game's shortest format, making him just the second player to make three tons.

--IANS

dc/rb/sed