Rohit and Mayank played well, we didn't bowl badly: Keshav Maharaj

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj on October 3 said that his team didn't bowl badly, its Team India's Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal's brilliance that took the game from the Proteas. "I wouldn't say they bowled poorly. I personally judge if someone comes down the wicket and hits you, it's not a bad ball. If you are getting hit from the crease, if you are getting cut, then it's a different story," said Maharaj, after day two of the first Test. The play day two was closed: 'Men in Blue' declared their innings at 502/7. Proteas ended the day at 39/3.