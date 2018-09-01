Rohit to lead India at Asia Cup, Kohli rested

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday decided to rest Virat Kohli, and handed the captaincy to Rohit Sharma for the Asia Cup to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 15.

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan was named the deputy while Rajasthan's Under-19 pacer Khaleel Ahmed earned his maiden India call-up for the 14th edition of the meet.

Among others, Manish Pandey, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav have been included in the squad while Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav and Siddarth Kaul missed out.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, M.S. Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed.

