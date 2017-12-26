Rohit defends Dhoni's place in ODI, T20I teams

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday joined his skipper Virat Kohli in backing former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's future in India's limited-overs side.

Having firmly backed Dhoni during his media interactions in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka, Rohit, who led the side in the absence of Kohli, expressed his shock at constant questioning of Dhoni's place in the limited overs side.

"I am shocked that this question is being raised. If you look at the recent performances, I don't understand why people are still taking about it. It is not about whether he will be part of the 2019 World Cup, his recent form has been good," Rohit was quoted as saying India Today TV.

The Mumbai batsman added that those criticising Dhoni needed to focus on the present given that there is still time for the next 50-over World Cup.

"It is too far and we should focus on what is happening now. He bats at No.6 and does not get to play so many balls as some of us at the top of the order," Rohit said.

Dhoni scored a quick-fire 39 off 22 balls in the first of the three-match T20I rubber that helped India reach a challenging score of 180/3 at the end of 20 overs. India whitewashed the Islanders 3-0 in the series which concluded on Sunday.

