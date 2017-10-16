Rohingyas in Jammu and Kashmir ready to return to Myanmar if violence subsides

With the Centre adamant on deporting Rohingya Muslims back to their homeland Myanmar, the refugees in parts of Jammu and Kashmir say they are ready to return, provided things normalize in Myanmar. BJP-led NDA Government says the Rohingya Muslims, who have fled to India because of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are illegal immigrants and should be deported as they pose a potential security threat. Refugees in 'Rohingya Basti' or Rohingya settlement in Narwal area of Jammu called on the Government to help the persecuted community get justice. Rohingyas are denied citizenship in Buddhist-majority Myanmar and regarded as illegal immigrants, despite claiming roots that date back to centuries.