Rohingyas are intruders not refugees, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday described the Rohingyas, who have fled from Myanmar to India, as intruders and not refugees. He added that it is very sad and condemnable that some people are expressing sympathy and concern for their plight. "This is very condemnable and sad that some people are showing concern towards them, as in Myanmar many innocent Hindus were killed brutally, and it was also found that Rohingyas have a link with terrorist organizations," said Adityanath in an exclusive interview with ANI.