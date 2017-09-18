Rohingya presence poses national security threat: Centre to SC

The Central government on Monday informed the Supreme Court over the deportation of Rohingya Muslims from India, saying there presence can pose national security threat to the country. In an affidavit filed by the Centre, the government said that many Rohingya refugees have links with the global terror outfits and as well as with Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), adding that allowing them to stay in India would pose a major security threat. The government took the step in response to a petition filed by two Rohingya refugees challenging the Centre's decision to deport approx 40,000 people of the community living in India.