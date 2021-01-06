Rohingya man of Myanmar origin arrested in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar: ADG

Lucknow Jan 6 (PTI) The Anti-Terror Squad of Uttar Pradesh has arrested an alleged Myanmar national of Rohingya community illegally living in state’s Sant Kabir Nagar district for last 18 years after securing two Indian passports on fake identity credentials.

Myanmar national Azizul Haq was arrested from Sant Kabir Nagar district by UP ATS working on a lead that many Rohingya community people have been illegally living there and the adjoining Siddharth Nagar district, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said on Wednesday.

During the investigation, it was found that Azizul was a Myanmar native and had secured two Indian passports in his name with the help of fake identity documents like ration card, mark sheets and transfer certificate of a primary school, ADG law and order Prashant Kumar said here.

He had got the Indian documents made in the name of Azizullah son of Badre Alam, resident of Sant Kabir Nagar district of the state.

It also came to light that he had travelled to Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on these passports, the ADG said, adding in 2017, he had also brought his mother, sister and two brothers illegally and they have also got fake documents made in their names.

It was also found during the probe that a good amount of money had been deposited in Azizul Haq’s bank accounts by different people and firms, including those from abroad, said the ADG, adding this funding too is being scrutinised.

The UP ATS has also contacted police in other states to collect information about Azizul Haq’s associates and raids are being carried out on the information provided by him in different districts of the state, the ADG said, adding several people are being questioned currently.

During his interrogation, he said that he has been living in India since 2002.

Two Indian passports, three Aadhar Cards, one pan card, one ration card of Myanmar and passbooks of five bank accounts have been recovered from him, the ADG added. PTI SAB RAX RAX