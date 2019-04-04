Rohingya immigrants deported in accordance with Indian law: MEA on OCHR's statement

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday reacted on MEA's statement by experts under Office of Civilian Human Resources (OCHR) on Rohingyas. He said, "Interpretation made of facts of case, as portrayed in the statement are misleading. Repatriation of illegal immigrants to their country of origin is in accordance with Indian laws." Kumar also added that actions are being taken in response to instructions of India's courts, which have required government at state and union levels to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants." "Govt will continue to take actions as necessary in implementation of Indian laws and as directed by our Judiciary," he added.