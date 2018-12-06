Rohena Gera's 'Sir' to release in France, Germany

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) Director Rohena Geras "Sir" will be releasing later this month in France and Germany.

The film, starring Tillotama Shome, Vivek Gomber and Geetanjali Kulkarni, will release in about 90-100 screens in France on December 26 and another 100-110 in Germany on December 20.

"Sir", which has won five audience awards at film festivals in France, the US, Netherlands and Germany, has been sold for a theatrical release in over 20 countries.

"This week, I travel to eight cities in Germany in four days, then it's Florence to open the River To River Festival," Gera said in a statement.

"We will have covered 12 cities in France before the release. But also to the US, Switzerland, Italy... It is quite literally a crazy journey. But also a dream come true. Now all I want is to have the film seen widely in India," added the director.

Didier Lacourt, Director of Distribution of Diaphana, said: "After the excellent reception in Cannes and at various festivals where the film won each time the Audience Award, we wanted an ambitious release for 'Sir' -- Rohena Gera's first film."

"Prestigious Media will support the film with advertising inserts, Les Inrocks, Telerama, France Culture, Mademoizelle ... as well as many associations close to India and the status of women.

"After 'Devdas' we released in 2002, it is for Diaphana the second major release of an Indian film to which we want to give as much visibility as possible so that the film meets the widest audience possible."

