Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri recommended for Arjuna Award

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has decided to recommend the names of star shuttlers Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri for the prestigious Arjuna Award. Bhambri has recently broke back into the top-100 in the ATP men's singles chart for the first time since February 2016 following his-title winning performance at the Taipei Challenger. He leapfrogged 22 places to secure his career-best 83rd spot on the charts, surpassing his previous feat of attaining rank 88 in November 2015. Bopanna, on the other hand, continued to lead for India in rankings for men's doubles as he stood at the 19th place.