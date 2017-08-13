Roger Federer vs Alexander Zverev final live streaming: Watch Rogers Cup 2017 on TV, online

Roger Federer's dream run in 2017 continued as the 36-year-old Swiss star reached his sixth ATP final when he downed Robin Haase in the semi-final of Rogers Cup in Montreal on Saturday, August 12.

Federer will take on young German sensation Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday. The second seed is also in line to match Ivan Lendl's record of 94 ATP World Tour titles, which is second only to Jimmy Connors' 109.

Notably, Federer was at his commanding best in the last-four match against Haase. He lost only nine points on his serve to extend his match-winning streak to 16, his longest since 2012.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has won the Rogers Cup twice before, but is yet to clinch glory in Montreal. Given Federer's fine run enroute the final in the ongoing tournament, he will start today's final as the favourite.

Federer has a 5-0 record in tournament finals this season and has already pocketed two Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Indian Wells) along with Grand Slam wins in Melbourne and London. Notably, he had decimated Zverev in the final of Halle 6-1, 6-3 earlier this year.

Federer has made sure he did not have to spend a lot of time on the court, edging past his opponents with ease. The veteran seems to be oozing with confidence as he closes in on return to the world number one spot.

"I'm happy - most happy that I'm actually really healthy going into the finals. I haven't wasted too much energy. I've been able to keep points short. I've been really clean at net. I think my concentration and just my playing has gone up a notch. I'm just playing better," Federer said, after his semi-final win.

Meanwhile, the German star, who has been impressively consistent in the ongoing season, will look for revenge when the two meet in the much-awaited final later today. Notably, Zverev has lost only one final and has clinched four titles in 2017.

Having won his maiden Masters 1000 tournament in Rome, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, Zverev will be confident heading into what will be one of the biggest tests of his nascent career.

