Roger Federer Tells Kid Secret Behind Being Called 'The GOAT'

A legend is an understatement when it comes to Roger Federer. He is often considered the Greatest of All Times (GOAT). And yet, a kid asked Federer on Saturday at the US Open press conferences, why is he called “the GOAT”. The sport that he is, Federer said that it was some fans who would call him GOAT, but he himself never calls him that.

“I don’t know. Some fans call me that. I don’t call myself that. Yeah, we have a lot of animals in Switzerland, and goats are part of the livestock we have over there, yes,” he said.

In fact, the young fan also asked if Federer could continue playing for another 8/9 years so that he could compete against the legend. To this, Federer said: “Yeah, sure. If you make it on tour, I’ll make sure maybe I come back for you, okay (smiling)?”

And Federer did show that he is still one of the fittest and most determined players in the circuit as he survived a five-set battle to defeat American teenager Frances Tiafoe and reach the US Open second round on Tuesday, keeping his bid for a record sixth New York title alive.

The 36-year-old Swiss, chasing his third major of the year and 20th of his career, prevailed 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 to avoid losing in the first round of a Slam for the first time since the 2003 French Open.

The fast and furious duel under the roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium was one of only nine matches to be completed as torrential rain swept 55 matches off Tuesday's schedule.

At times, Federer also looked as if he was about to disappear with the deluge, struggling with a back injury as well as the all-out assault of Tiafoe, the big-hearted 19-year-old son of immigrants from Sierra Leone.