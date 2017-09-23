Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal Laver Cup doubles match: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have never teamed up for a doubles match despite being on the opposite ends of the court numerous times in their career.

However, the two legendary tennis players will be partnering for the first time in their careers during the Day 2 action of the inaugural Laver Cup at the O2 Arena in Prague on Saturday, September 23.

#Borg: "Roger is fresh, he wanted to play early. And Rafa played last night doubles so he is ready to play." #LaverCup #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/3XvMt1OsO2 — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 23, 2017

'Fedal'

Federer and Nadal, who are part of a star-studded Team Europe, will take on Jack Sock and Sam Querrey of Team World in the evening session on Saturday.

Meanwhile, both of them are going to be involved in singles action as well with the former facing Querrey and the latter facing Sock.

All you need to know about Laver Cup 2017

Nadal, Federer excited

Notably, both Federer and Nadal were excited about the prospect of playing a doubles match as partners ahead of the Ryder Cup-styled tennis tournament.

"I've played a lot against Rafa on so many occasions, in big matches. I think in nine Grand Slam finals. Finally, to have him on my side, it's a joy. We talked about playing doubles a long, long time ago. It never happened. Of course, I would love to share the side of the net this time around," Federer said, as quoted by "ESPN", on Thursday, September 21.

Nadal revealed the two had been talking about playing together for a long while.

"Of course, I would love [to play with Federer]," Nadal said.

"It will be amazing if that happens. We've talked about that years ago, to play in some tournament together. It didn't happen yet. We're looking forward to playing here, hopefully," the Spaniard said.

Day 2 schedule

Day session (Starts at 4:30 pm IST)

Federer vs Querrey

Nadal vs Sock

Night session (Starts at 10:30pm IST)

Berdych vs Kyrgios

Nadal/Federer vs Querrey/Sack

How to watch it live

India: TV: D Sport. Live streaming: D Sport on Jio TV, Vodafone Mobile TV US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live streaming: Tennis Channel UK: Sky Sports and Euro Sport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player Australia, Argentina: TV: ESPN International Africa: Supersport

Team Europe in command

Meanwhile, Team Europe took a 3-1 lead after some solid performances on the opening day.

Marin Cilic opened Team Europe's account with a 7-6, 7-6 win over France's Tiafoe in the first singles match on Friday.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev made it 3-0 after wins over John Isner and Denis Shapovalov, respectively.

Team World finally opened their tally when their doubles pairing of Nick Kyrgios and Jack Sock defeated Europe's pairing of Tomas Berdych and Nadal.

