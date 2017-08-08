Roger Federer Quotes on Hard Work, Success and Family Will Make You Bow Down to The Tennis Legend

Words will fall short to describe the greatness of Roger Federer, and he is best described as a ‘Champ’ in all spheres of life.

Tennis legend Roger Federer turns a year older on August 8, and 2017 has been a phenomenal year for the great man. The 36-year-old won the Wimbledon title this season extending his dominance as the player with most grand slam titles in the men’s history. Dubbed as the greatest player of the Open Era, Roger Federer has 19 major titles. He is not just a sportsperson with records but a man of values who serves as a role model for young learners. A sincere athlete on the tennis court, a loving husband to wife Mirka and a dedicated father to two sets of adorable twins (girls – Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, boys – Leo and Lennart), the man is an inspiration in every facet of life. On his 36th birthday, we take a look at few quotes by Roger Federer on hard work, success, family and tough times. Roger Federer’s Twin Sons and Daughters Score ‘Love All’, Overshadows Dad’s Historic Wimbledon 2017 Win with Cuteness.

Federer’s Inspiring Words on Hard Work

Roger Federer Quote Reads: “There is no way around hard work. Embrace it. You have to put in the hours because there’s always something which you can improve.”

Player With Most Majors Title in Men’s History

Roger Federer Quote Reads: “You know, I don’t only play for the record books.”

Straight From The Champion’s Mouth

Roger Federer Quote Reads: “Clearly, when you win everything, it’s fun. That doesn’t necessarily mean you love the game more.”

Being Positive Is The Key To Success

Roger Federer Quote Reads: “I’m a very positive thinker, and I think that is what helps me the most in difficult moments.”

Father Of Four Kids (Two Sets of Twins)

Roger Federer Quote Reads: “I’m as patient a father as I am on the tennis court. It takes a lot for me to get really upset, but sometimes kids can get you really cross if they really keep bugging you.”

Meet Federer, A Loving Husband

