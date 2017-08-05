Roger Federer to Play First Match Since Wimbledon at Rogers Cup

Roger Federer will play his first match since winning his 19th Grand Slam title last month at Wimbledon next Wednesday at Montreal, ATP Rogers Cup organizers said Friday.

The 35-year-old Swiss has a first-round bye in the Canadian hardcourt event, his first tuneup for the US Open, which begins August 28 in New York.



Federer's first foe since claiming his eighth Wimbledon crown will be the winner of a first-round match between Canadians Vasek Pospisil and Peter Polansky, according to the draw made Friday.



For the first time since 2011 in Monte Carlo, top-ranked French Open winner Rafael Nadal and second-ranked Federer, who also won this year's Australian Open, find themselves at opposite ends of a draw as top seeds.



Nadal's first match will be against either Croatian Borna Coric or a qualifier.

