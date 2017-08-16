After Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic, Milos Raonic Withdraws From Cincinnati Masters

The 26-year-old becomes the latest in an all-star lineup to skip the Cincinnati Masters

Following a left wrist injury, Milos Raonic of Canada has been forced to withdraw from the ATP Cincinnati Masters, thus joining the list of high-profile absentees at the US Open tuneup.

“My wrist injury has not healed. I always play well in Cincinnati and will miss the great fans,” Sport24 quoted Raonic as saying. Also Read- Rafael Nadal: To be Number One is Something Very Special

The world number 10 admitted his wrist was ailing after dropping a 6-4, 6-4 decision to Frenchman Adrian Mannarino last week in a second-round match at the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The 26-year-old becomes the latest in an all-star lineup to skip the Cincinnati Masters. lso Read- Alexander Zverev Stuns Roger Federer to Win Montreal Masters

Earlier, Swiss maestro Roger Federer withdrew from the tournament due to a sore back. World number one Andy Murray also was forced due to a hip injury, Novak Djokovic, out for the year with an elbow injury, and Stan Wawrinka, missing the rest of the season with a knee injury, as well as ninth-ranked Kei Nishikori and 2016 Cincinnati champion Marin Cilic.

