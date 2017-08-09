Roger Federer celebrates 36th birthday at Coldplay concert ahead of Montreal Masters

Roger Federer later took to social media to thank the British group, commending them on a "wonderful show" adding, he "loved every minute of it."

Wimbledon 2017 champion Roger Federer turned 36 on Tuesday and he celebrated it by attending a Coldplay concert in Montreal.

Acknowledging the special occasion, the band's frontman Chris Martin gave the Swiss legend a shout out.

🌌🌟Thanks for the shoutout @coldplay. Wonderful show. Enjoyed every minute pic.twitter.com/cVpFRQsbd4 " Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 9, 2017

The 19-time Grand Slam winner later took to social media to thank the British group, commending them on a "wonderful show" adding that he "loved every minute of it."

Federer maybe "2nd time 18" but he shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently in Montreal to begin his North American hard court campaign. His US Open tuneup kicks off on Wednesday against Canadian Peter Polansky at the Montreal Masters.

Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes from around the world! Feeling the ¤#36 #2ndTime18 " Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) August 9, 2017

Before getting back on court, he took a well-deserved night out at Montreal's Bell Centre as if say to the world: Viva la vida!

After all, he still rules the world of tennis.

Coldplay are currently in Canada as part of the North American leg of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Federer took a break from tennis last year deciding to drop out of Rio Olympics and US Open to aid recovery from the surgery on his left knee.

The benefit of the break was manifest when a rejuvenated Federer claimed his 18th and 19th Grand Slam titles at this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon. He also won the Masters titles at Indian Wells and Miami and lifted the trophy at Halle for a record ninth time.

In what has already been a magical year for the Swiss Maestro, he will now be pushing for his third title at the Canadian tournament before looking to add a sixth US Open title to his Grand Slam tally, come 28 August in New York.