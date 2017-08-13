Roger Federer Beat Robin Haase to Reach Rogers Cup Final

Second seeded Roger Federer faced a tough competition from the Netherlands’ Robin Haase in the second set but fought hard for a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) victory to earn a spot in the final of the Rogers Cup.

Swiss tennis ace Federer, who has lost just two matches in the 2017 season and won both of the Grand Slam events he entered (the Australian Open and Wimbledon), became more dominant on serve as the semi-final match went on and won just enough big points on return, reports Efe.

The unseeded Haase, during the match on Saturday, gave the second seed a tough battle in the tiebreaker but sealed his fate when he hit a forehand wide on match point. Also Check: EPL: Manchester United Favourite as They Take on Tricky West Ham United

Next up for Federer in Sunday’s final of this hardcourt event, a key US Open tune-up, will be promising young star fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev.

Zverev overcame unseeded 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-5. (With IANS input)