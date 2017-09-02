Roelant Oltmans sacked: Former players Dhanraj Pillay, Viren Rasquinha divided over Hockey India move

While Viren Rasquinha said he was struggling to understand the logic of sacking Roelant Oltmans now, Dhanraj Pillay said 'der aaye, durust aaye'.

Roelant Oltmans' unceremonious sacking by Hockey India on Saturday led to mixed reactions among India's hockey legends, with some like Viren Rasquinha questioning the logic of the decision, while others like Dhanraj Pillay backing the embattled HI.

HI " while announcing they were appointing High Performance Director David John in charge of the team in the interim " claimed in a press release the sacking was done given that the "performance of the Indian team has not been consistent or up to the desired levels".

The decision was taken after a three-day meeting of Hockey India's High Performance and Development Committee. The meeting was attended over the three days by more than 24 members, including Harbinder Singh, V Baskaran, AB Subbaiah, Sardar Singh, PR Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and Arjun Halappa. It is learnt that Oltmans and John were also part of the meeting which was held to "emerge with focus areas and the way forward for the Indian men's team".

Harbinder, who is also the chairman of the Hockey India Selection Committee, said after the meeting: "The committee was convened since we were collectively not satisfied with the performances of the Indian men's hockey team in 2016 and 2017 and felt that wins in Asia can't be a benchmark for success any more. We need to show results beyond intent in key international tournaments where the sporadic success over the last two years is more incidental than deliberate. To make results a reality, we need to make hard decisions for the greater good of the future of hockey in India.

"The current format of coaching was not showing results beyond a certain level. The committee unanimously agreed that immediate action was required to be taken and while change may not always be comfortable, it is essential if we want to position ourselves as a serious global contender for the upcoming critical tournaments in 2018 including the Asian Games and World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games."

Rasquinha, however, said that he had trouble understanding the decision.

"I have trouble understanding the logic of the decision. Obviously results are important, but as I understand it, the year 2017 was supposed to be one when the team was to rebuild and the policy was to experiment with players and to groom youngsters from the Junior Hockey World Cup winning team," he told Firstpost.

The 36-year-old added: "It's unfair to only blame the Indian team's results on the coach. Of course, the coach is accountable, but there are many factors in play. PR Sreejesh has been injured for a long while and that is a big factor. Besides, some of the players have not pulled their weight. Oltmans is one of the best coaches in the world and he did very well during his stint.

"HI has done a wonderful job with things like fitness of players or quality of support staff or payments to players or investing in the women's game. But this decision I don't understand."

With Oltmans' ouster, India have had as many as six foreigners at the helm of the national team in the last 10 years, including Jose Brasa, Michel Nobbs, Terry Walsh, Paul Van Ass and Ric Charlesworth (technical director).

Despite this, Rasquinha believes the lure of the India job will still be the same for foreign suitors. "India is THE destination to be. I don't think this sacking will change that."

While Rasquinha was among the many questioning the logic of the decision, Pillay was among those who backed the move.

"Der aaye durust aaye (Even though late, you have finally stumbled upon the right decision). I'm very happy with the decision. I'm glad that HI noticed that over the last two years, there was no consistency in the results of the Indian team. In fact, the decision should have come right after the Rio Olympics," Pillay told Firstpost. "After each tournament, all Oltmans did was give excuses in the media like how the team is undergoing a process or they were developing a team or how they were developing fitness of players. All of that is fine, but results of the team matter."

Interestingly, Pillay has been part of Hockey India League (HIL) franchise Utter Pradesh Wizards' backroom staff where Oltmans has been the head coach.

"Till the Olympics he said that we will see a different Indian team. But after the Olympics he came back and started giving more reasons," Pillay said.

Read More