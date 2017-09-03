Roelant Oltmans sacked: With results not coming, Hockey India ran out of patience with coach

With a face as dark as thunder, Roelant Oltmans rushed into the press conference room in London during the Hockey World League Semi-Finals in June. India had just been beaten 3-2 by Canada. What made the result worse was that in an earlier pool match, India had beaten the same opponent 3-0; a match that defined classic hockey when faced with a defensive and difficult opponent.

But this defeat to a team which barely entered the Indian half, leave alone initiate movement from either flank or through the middle, defied logic and common sense. Earlier, a 3-2 defeat to Malaysia had robbed the Indians of a semi-final spot in the league.

What Oltmans said came as a surprise. Especially coming from a coach who should have by then read all the signs at least in the 1st quarter from an Indian team that does at times make heavy weather of beating teams below them in the world ranking. There was no doubt that Oltmans was angry. He had come into the tournament looking for a podium finish, or at least a semi-final spot which would help him to test the Indian team against better opponents.

Here is what he said: "There is nothing that I will discuss right now. That is nonsense. We have enough homework given by opponents. One of them is that if you create a lot but not score, at least you have to make sure that your defence stays well organised. With due respect to Canada, looking at all the statistics, we should have never lost this game."

He then pointed towards the attitude of the players: "Canada had to win to qualify. We had already qualified. I think the attitude of the players was not at the required level. After beating Pakistan everyone thinks that is the only important game in the tournament. That is bulls**t, because Pakistan at this moment is not the team that you have to beat. You have to beat teams like Malaysia, Canada and other teams like England. We had 20 shots on goal from India. Canada had five out of which they scored thrice."

Still angry, he spoke about the rest of the year: "I have said many times before " and it's not anything new " that we go to three different tournaments with different players, Azlan Shah, here and the tour in August. After that we will come with the 18 players that will be the strongest team during the Asia Cup and the HWL Finals. So let's wait and see. We are using these tournaments to come to the 18 players."

Then Oltmans trained his guns on the media and fans: "People in India and the media should understand that these boys are fantastic hockey players. They create more chances than any other team in the world. Maybe we have to support that, don't look always at the result. Look at the process, and be sure that it is coming. That's what I am telling you. Don't worry. These boys have the quality to be back at the top."

In the end, he asked for patience: "Do or die will be in October (Asia Cup). Do or die will be in December (HWL Finals)."

Sixty nine days after that loss to Canada, Hockey India lost patience. Oltmans " who first came to India as the High Performance Director and was then made the coach after Australian Terry Walsh was sacked despite taking India to an Asian Games gold " has now himself been asked to go.

Stories that have been doing the rounds point to intrigue and player dis-satisfaction but that would be too simple an explanation. The story in a way goes back to Rio and that fateful match against Belgium in the quarter-final. India had the lead and then somehow lost grip to lose the match 1-3 and crash out of the Olympics. It was a match that defined Indian hockey " taking the lead and then losing momentum, space, movement, skills and most importantly defending for such long periods of time that it looked like a defensive drill in the 4th quarter.

Explanations were hard to come by. Oltmans during the Olympics pointed towards a good Belgium side and that India was on the right path. The target was re-set to Tokyo 2020 and immediately to the 2018 World Cup. Back in India, he still couldn't come to a reasonable analysis of what went wrong in that game. To a question that Harmanpreet Singh was playing right half and defender came the answer: "That is his job and that if a player can combine both, there is nothing wrong in it." But when countered that six times in that match, space had been created by gaps which led to counters, Oltmans replied: "That's your analysis."

Read More