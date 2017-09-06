Roelant Oltmans sacked: Indian hockey needs foreign coach with local sensibilities to achieve success

When Hockey India's high performance director David John and the rest sit down to choose the next Indian coach; they would like a combination — a foreigner with Indian sensibilities

It was 27 May, 1998.

The Indian women's team had been beaten 4-2 by South Korea in the 1998 World Cup, an event where the men's and women's World Cup were held jointly. Col Balbir was the women's coach while Vasudevan Bhaskaran was coaching the men's team led by Dhanraj Pillay.

The Colonel was walking alone and clearly in distress. The women's team had lost their fifth consecutive match. "Let's meet tomorrow and talk," he said. "The Indian men's team are playing Canada and we can watch it together," Balbir said.

I had been watching the women's matches along with the men's. They had played well but the ruthlessness was missing. A fluent midfield wasn't able to unsheathe their swords in time to cut and make the opponent bleed. Defeats of 0-1 to England; 1-2 to Argentina; 1-2 to New Zealand were matches that could have either been drawn or India could have snatched a match-winner.

As coach, finishing 5th in a five-team pool meant that you would be fighting for 10th-12th position. That itself would give any coach a handful of ulcers and sleepless nights. Balbir's gait was of a man who had aged considerably. In normal circumstances, Balbir would be that streak of sunlight in a darkened room, his laughter like a ringing tone. Burdened by the results, knowing that the team was capable of winning matches, you couldn't help but feel for Balbir.

On 28 May, India was playing on the second pitch against Canada. The Galgenwaard Stadium is the home of the Dutch football team FC Utrecht. I met the Colonel at the media bar and we walked off to watch the match. It was afternoon. India was supposed to win. They had three points from a lone win against New Zealand. Hanging at the bottom of the Pool, they needed a win to haul themselves into 3rd spot; respectable after defeats against Germany, Netherlands and South Korea.

But when the match ended, Canada had won 4-1 and they celebrated with the zest of trophy winners. "I don't think we have the coaches in India who can once again take India back into the top four," said Balbir, completely stumping me. Balbir, I would again say, is not the type to say anything without thinking it through.

The five defeats as coach of the women's team had taken its toll. And now after seeing the men's team finish 5th in the Pool, he was probably convinced that Indian hockey needed to take a serious look at its coaching talent.

But to have him utter the dirty word 'foreigner', which he did later, was like rewriting the hockey scriptures. "Even I know, we need to groom our retired players into good coaches," explained Balbir. "But till that happens, it might be just too late."

For a good hour, Col Balbir spoke about the gaps, the need for an advanced course in coaching. But time and again, he came back to the point that, India needs some professional inputs from title winning coaches. After Netherlands won the World Cup beating Spain in the final 4-3 (Spain led 3-1), Balbir also pointed out that 'India could at some stage try and get Roelant Oltmans. It was just a thought at that stage; the Olympic gold and World Cup winning coach flying to India! Col Balbir himself had never thought that Oltmans would come to India in 2013, 15 years later.

Now, 19 years later, Roelant Oltmans has come and gone. Asked by Hockey India to relinquish command and make way for another coach. Possibly another foreigner. Probably an Indian.

The debate has yet again been ignited. Some coaches, mainly those who could never take India into the top six at the Olympics or the World Cup or even win a medal at the Champions Trophy want an Indian to hold the reins of the national team.

And there are some who do believe that if the command is given to an Indian for at least four years, the results will follow. Rajinder Singh, who took India to the 2001 Junior World Championship title and was then rewarded by KPS Gill to become the senior men's team coach, had the stripes.

Rajinder won the 2003 Asia Cup and took India to the 4th spot in the Champions Trophy. Under him, India played with passion and the forward line reverted back to the free-flowing movement seen in the 70's and 80's. But in some matches, the defensive four or three, whichever way Rajinder created his structure, let in crucial goals at key moments.

