Roelant Oltmans Sacked as Coach of Men’s Hockey Team

New Delhi: Indian Hockey Chief Coach Roelant Oltmans was sacked on Saturday due to team’s poor performance and results. Meanwhile, high-performance Director, David John will take the charge as interim coach, till a suitable replacement to Oltsman is found.

The three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee, which was held to assess and take steps towards the way forward and long term success for Indian hockey, concluded today. During the meeting, some key decisions were made, which included sacking Otlmans.

While Oltmans role as Chief Coach in improving the teams’ overall fitness and cohesiveness was appreciated, the members of the meeting were not happy with India’s performance under the Dutchman, as, according to them, only results matter and the performance of the team was not consistent or up to the desired level.

The meeting consisted of 24 members and their objective was to not only assess the recent performance of the Men’s national team at the World League Semi Final tournament and the European Tour but to also take solid steps towards a winning performance in critical upcoming tournaments including the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the World Cup coming up in 2018 and the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Chairman of the Hockey India Selection Committee, Mr. Harbinder Singh, who was also the part of meeting, said, “The Committee was convened since we are collectively not satisfied with the Indian Men’s Hockey team’s performance in 2016 and 2017 and feels that wins in Asia can’t be a benchmark for success anymore.

‘We need to show results beyond intent in key international tournaments where the sporadic success over the last two years is more incidental than deliberate. To make results a reality, we need to make hard decisions for the greater good of the future of Hockey in India.

The current format of coaching was not showing results beyond a certain level. The Committee unanimously agreed that immediate action was required to be taken and while change may not always be comfortable it is essential if we want to position ourselves as a serious global contender for the upcoming critical tournaments in 2018 including the Asian Games & World Cup and 2020 Olympic Games.”

Meanwhile, the Director High Performance and Hockey India Selection Committee will perform a detailed assessment of all the senior core probables, with those that have reached their peak performance to make way for younger talent.