Rocky Star treats every show as his first

London, Feb 21 (IANS) Designer Rocky Star, who showcased his collection at London Fashion Week earlier this month, says he believes in treating each show with the same enthusiasm as his first.

It was his sixth time at the fashion gala.

"Every showcase at London Fashion week has been special. I truly believe in treating each show with the same enthusiasm as the first," Rocky, who has styled celebrities including Paris Hilton, Beyonce Knowles and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, told IANS.

He added: "So even though it's the sixth season of showcasing in London, I have the same energy and drive. To see your vision come to life in the most beautiful way on the ramp season after season, is what makes me work harder and push boundaries." By being a regular at the prestigious fashion event, he feels that he has not only carved a niche for the brand but also for Indian fashion at London.

"It is a place I am very glad to be at with the ability to forefront India on a global platform. A lot of myself has gone behind creating and putting together this collection in ways that can appeal to a global audience," he said.

