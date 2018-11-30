Rocky Star may come up with wearable line inspired by '2.0'

New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANS) Rocky Star, the costume designer of "2.0", says he might work on a wearable line inspired by the new science fiction film, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

Director S. Shankar's "2.0", said to be India's costliest film, had a "strong start" when it hit the big screens on Thursday. And there might be good news for the film's fans.

"I may create a version of it ('2.0') which is more wearable. Today's time's actors are fashion icons. They set trends for masses in our country. So why not (make a line dedicated to the film)? I think it's a great idea to create a line inspired by the movie you have done," Rocky told IANS in a telephonic interview.

"I think the best thing to do is to do a line of T-shirts, which will have elements from the movie. They can be the characters, the metal feel, robot characters printed on the T-shirts," he added.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 film "Enthiran".

"It's a science fiction. We wanted to take it ('2.0') to another level. We didn't want to keep the same look (as 'Enthiran'). So of course, it was more challenging because that was already established.

"How do you go from that to another level while keeping the soul? It was challenging, but thankfully Shankar is such a great visionary. He knows what exactly would work for the project," said Rocky.

When he met the director, he didn't know it would become the "biggest film".

"I didn't know it would have such big characters. He just told me 'This is a movie that I am doing, would you like to do it?' When Shankar Sir asks would you like to do it, you do it because he is such a great director.

"Then he told me that Rajini Sir is in the film, so I didn't want to miss the chance to work with a legend. I was already very excited. But then the pressure was 'Oh! this is larger than life and it's a very expensive project'."

Did Rajinikanth or Akshay give him inputs while working on "2.0"?

"Rajini Sir was so amazing to work with. He was so down-to-earth. He was like a canvas to work on. He would just get into the character the moment that I would make him wear something," shared the designer, who has made actors like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif look more stylish.

But at no given point, the stars interfered in his work.

"I had already done a lot of homework from Shankar Sir and they knew where I am coming from. Akshay and I have worked together for nine years," said the popular designer.

Talking about Akshay, he said: "I think my first project was with Akshay long time back... 'Mohra'. We had a great time shooting because we brought back all the times we had together. It was good to work with him.

"Since the time I started working with him and now... he is a fashion icon. He is very particular (about his fashion) and classy. His style statement is amazing."

Asked how he chooses film projects, he said: "I have already done so many projects. I took a break for two or three years before taking up this project. This came as a challenge to me and I loved it."

"(I am not interested in) the usual run-of-the-mill romantic films, but a horror film will definitely excite me," he added.

More movies in the pipeline?

"When you work on a film for two years, you don't want to do another film for some time. It took a lot out of me. So, I am just taking a break from movies for at least six to eight months unless something great comes up," said Rocky.

But he has his hands full.

"I just opened a restobar three months back, I launched my furniture line last year, I am working on my new collection for the next season so, there is no time to breathe," he concluded.

(Natalia Ningthoujam can be contacted at natalia.n@ians.in)

--IANS

nn/rb/sed