Rock hurled at Aussie cricket team's bus in Bangladesh?

Chittagong, Sep 5 (IANS) A rock or stone might be the likely reason a window of the Australia team bus was found broken when the players were returning to the hotel on Monday evening here.

No player was injured, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed according to a espncricinfo report.

The incident is under investigation while security has been beefed up.

"On route back to the hotel last night a window of the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident," CA security manager Sean Carroll was quoted as saying.

"Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone.

"Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route.

"To date we have been happy with security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident."

According to a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) statement issued on Tuesday, they are treating the matter with "utmost seriousness" and a "high-power" committee had been formed by the security agencies to investigate the matter.

Both teams reached the ground safely on Tuesday morning for the second day's play after Bangladesh were 253/6 at the end of the first day.

The hosts won the first rubber by 20 runs.

--IANS

