Rock band Kiss, WWE cancel shows in Manchester Arena

Washington D.C. [USA], May 26 (ANI): After a devastating terror attack at Manchester Arena, US rock band 'Kiss' and WWE NXT have canceled their shows.

The band had their gig planned for May 30, but in the wake of the tragic events on Monday night, they have decided to scratch the date.

The venue is also temporarily closed as the foyer area is under police investigation.

The band in a statement said, "We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester. We sadly will not to be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers," it added.

However, the wrestling show was scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena on June 6 and has also been cancelled 'out of respect for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy'.

The organizers of the show said, the WWE will be making a donation to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

