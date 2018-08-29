Robotics company GreyOrange expands to US

San Francisco, Aug 29 (IANS) Expanding its global footprint, Singapore-headquartered supply chain robotics company GreyOrange has announced the establishment of its US headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

To further expand its technology development capability and propel innovation in robotics logistics, the company is also opening a research and development (R&D) centre in Boston, Massachusetts, GreyOrange said in a statement on Wednesday.

Founded in 2011, GreyOrange currently has offices in Singapore, India, Japan, Germany, and the US.

The company designs, manufactures and deploys advanced robotics systems for automation in warehouses, distribution and fulfilment centers.

GreyOrange recently hired Chris Barber to lead as Regional CEO, North America.

"With our expansion into the US and Chris Barber as our Regional CEO, we will transform warehouse processes and efficiency and enhance employee engagement and retention, bringing it on par with tech jobs," said Samay Kohli, CEO and Co-Founder at GreyOrange.

