Robin Singh, Sridharan to coach in S. Africa T20 Global League

Johannesburg, Aug 23 (IANS) Former India cricketers Robin Singh and Sriram Sridharan will coach their respective franchises in the Twenty20 Global League, Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Former all-rounder Robin, who made 136 One-Day International (ODI) appearances for India scoring 2336 runs at an average of 25.95, will be mentoring Bloem City Blazers. He earlier served as fielding coach of India and also worked as head coach of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former batsman Sridharan -- who has featured in eight ODIs for India -- will coach the Johannesburg Giants. He has also worked as the head coach of the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL and joined the Australian national side as spin bowling consultant.

Meanwhile, former South Africa player Graeme Smith will coach Benoni Zalmi, Jacques Kallis will mentor Cape Town Knight Riders and Mark Boucher will train Nelson Mandela Bay Stars.

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming will head the Stellenbosch Monarchs.

--IANS

