Robin Schulz, Sam Feldt elevate music experience

Hyderabad, Oct 28 (IANS) International DJs Robin Schulz, Sander Van Doorn, Nicky Romero, Sam Feldt and WhoIsJody left electronic dance music fans here on a high at the Budweiser Experiences Sensation Rise 2018.

The music artistes, including India's Nucleya, played at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday. The show was marked by euphoric performances, edgy visuals and epic beats.

The night culminated in an exclusive after-party with surprise performances by Sander Van Doorn and WhoIsJody.

Kartikeya Sharma, Vice President, Marketing- India, AB InBev, said in a statement: "It was a surreal feeling watching thousands of fans unite at one place, one time, to revel in the euphoric energy of music. At Budweiser, our association with Sensation for its second edition in India only reaffirms our intent of going above and beyond to nurture music culture in India.

"We are excited to carry on this thrilling journey, as we continue to introduce India to world-class music experiences."

