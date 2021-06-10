UP Roadways Bus Hits Standing Canter In Agra, 4 Killed

In a horrible accident on National Highway-2 in the Etmadpur area of Agra, four people were killed and ten others injured today after an Uttar Pradesh roadways bus rammed into a standing canter. All the injured have been admitted to the SN Medical College.

The bus coming from Kanpur collided with a stationary canter filled with watermelons at the Chhalesar flyover. The bus was heading to Fort bus depot in Agra.

The police rushed to the scene after receiving information about the collision and began rescue operations. After a lot of effort, the passengers trapped in the bus were rescued. The majority of the passengers were sleeping when the tragedy occurred early morning.

According to reports, the accident occurred as the bus driver fell asleep. Agra police are investigating the matter.

The victims have been identified by the police. Among the deceased two women, Mani and Resham belonged to the Shahganj area in Agra. The two male victims are Mandleshwar from Rajasthan and Narendra from Kanpur.

Satyajit Gupta, SP West, Agra said, “the police arrived on the scene as soon as they received information about the accident. All of the passengers who were hurt in the accident have been taken to the hospital by the police. All of the people killed or injured in the accident were passengers on a highway bus. The cause of the accident is yet unknown. The driver was hurt in the crash as well, and he will be questioned only when the cause of the collision is determined.”

