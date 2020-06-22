Roads cracked, houses damaged as two back-to-back earthquakes jolt Mizoram; PM assures help

Aizawl, Jun 22 (PTI) Two back-to-back earthquakes struck Mizoram within a gap of 12 hours, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places and prompting the government to sound a rain and landslide alert, officials said on Monday.

A 5.1-magnitude tremor rocked Saitaul district at 4:16 pm on Sunday, followed by a 5.3-magnitude quake in Champhai district at 4.10 am on Monday. No casualties have been reported so far.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai, including two churches in Zokhawthar, have been damaged in the quake, an official said, adding that the tremors caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

The full extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained, he added.

An official statement said Mizoram could witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next five days and there was a possibility of landslides and mudslides.

'People, especially in landslide-prone areas, are asked to be alert and take precaution to avert casualties,' it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre.

'Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga Ji, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre,' the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation.

In a tweet, Zoramthanga thanked both the prime minister and the Union home minister.

He said an assessment of the damage has been undertaken by the local MLA and district administration.

Quoting the National Centre for Seismology, an official of the state Geology and Mineral Resource Department said Monday's earthquake occurred at 4.10 am and the epicentre was at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the India-Myanmar border.

It occurred at a depth of 20 km, he said.

The epicentre of Sunday’s earthquake was 12 kilometres from Ngopa town, officials said.

Another quake of magnitude 4.6 occurred on June 18 in an area 98 kilometres southeast of Champhai town.

Champhai Deputy Commissioner Maria C T Zuali told PTI that at least 36 buildings, including two churches and government properties, were partially damaged at Zokhawthar.

She said the destruction took place in around seven villages within the Khawbung rural development block in Champhai district, according to the latest report on Monday evening.

The DC said the district administration launched a call centre where village councils could submit damage reports.

Chief Minister of neighbouring Tripura, Biplab Kumar Deb, said he hoped that the effect of the earthquake in Mizoram was minimal and people were safe.

'People of Tripura are always with Mizoram,' he added.

The Northeast falls in the high seismic zone and earthquakes are frequent.

A minor earthquake on 2.8 magnitude hit Nagaland around 12.40 pm on Monday. The epicentre was 44 km away from Kohima, according to the National Centre for Seismology. PTI CORR SOM NN IJT