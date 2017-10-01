Road Redemption, a Road Rash style violent arcade racing game is releasing on 4 October

Road Redemption is an arcade racing title that is currently in Early Access for Rs 565 on Steam. The full release of the game has been scheduled for 4 October. The game features the over the top violence and illegal street racing reminiscent of the original 1991 title. Although the publishers and developers, Pixel Dash Studios, do not use the name "Road Rash" while describing the game, Road Redemption can be considered as a sequel of sorts to Road Rash.

The game has been receiving very positive reviews from those who have tried out the title in Early Access, a period where developers can incorporate feedback from gamers for the final release of the title. Players lead a biking gang in a cross country journey, and earn money from races, assassinations, robberies and other challenges. There is permadeath in the game, but the accumulated experience can be used to upgrade the character, bikes and weapons.

Apart from the Road Rash experience of hitting other bikers with weapons, but there is also a bit of Mad Max in the game as Road Redemption is set in a post apocalyptic world ruled by a dictator. The main quest is to find an assassin who has killed the leader of a weapons cartel. Don't expect to see all the tracks you like from the original title.

The fighting system is pretty expansive, with grabs, kicks and counters. There is four player split screen co-op, and the single player campaign can be played in the multi player mode as well. There are both melee and range weapons available to choose from, including a bazooka. Yes, there are nitro boosters and cops but it is unclear if the cheat codes from the original Road Rash will work in Road Redemption. Check out the launch trailer below:

View More