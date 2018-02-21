Road to India's development goes through UP: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a gathering at an inaugural event of U.P. Investors' Summit 2018 on Wednesday. During his address, CM Adityanath said the path to India's development goes to Uttar Pradesh. He added that U.P. Investors' Summit is a key step in developing the state and establishing it among prosperous states. The Summit is being attended by at least 5,000 people including industry heads from India and abroad, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, policy makers and academics.