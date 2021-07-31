Road Caves in Near IIT Delhi, Second Such Incident This Month

A part of a road near the IIT traffic signal in Delhi caved in on Saturday, 31 July, following heavy rains in the last few days.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter and asked commuters to avoid the stretch and take an alternate route.

"Traffic going from Adhchini to IIT has been diverted from Adhchini to Katwaria Sarai after a part of a road near IIT red light (traffic signal) caved in. Please refrain from using the route," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted in Hindi.

ट्रैफिक अलर्ट

IIT रेड लाइट के पास रोड धंसने से अधचीनी से IIT जाने वाले ट्रैफिक को अधचीनी से कटवारिया सराय की तरफ ट्रैफिक डायवर्सन कर दिया गया हैl कृपया इस मार्ग के प्रयोग से बचेl pic.twitter.com/xcyhBoN3UC — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 31, 2021

The area around the gap, reported to be 10-15 feet in diameter, has been cordoned off, NDTV reported.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received an average of 43.6 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday and moderate rains were expected in the evening.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Sunday and orange alert for Monday, reported PTI.

This is the second such incident in the national capital this month. On 19 July, heavy downpour caused a road to collapse in Sector 18 of Dwarka. A car got stuck in the hole and was later pulled out with the help of a crane, news agency ANI had reported.

However, there was no report of any injury.

A car got stuck after a road caved in Dwarka's Sector 18 due to incessant rain in the National Capital. It was later pulled out with the help of a crane. No injuries reported: Delhi Police#Delhi pic.twitter.com/GRjBfZLEXy — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

