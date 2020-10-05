RLD activists continue stir against lathi charge on party leader

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 5 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) protests against police lathi charge on its party leader Jayant Chaudhary continued for the second day on Monday with demonstrations and road blockades in Muzaffarnagar district.

On Sunday, Chaudhary along with RLD party workers had gone to meet the family of the alleged gang-rape victim in Hathras district when police resorted to lathi charge on them.

The RLD activists staged a protest and blocked the Panipat-Khatima highway at Kazi Khera village while a similar stir was held on the same highway at Titawi village in the district.

Meanwhile, the All India Jat Mahasabha sent a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding action against the lathi charge on protesters at Hathras.

The national vice president of the organistation, Dharmendra Tomar sent the memo through district authorities at the Muzaffarnagar collectorate.

The RLD women's wing also condemned the Hathras incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. PTI CORR HDA