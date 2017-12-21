RK Nagar Bypolls: Voter comes along with pet dog to cast ballot

Workers of the DMK rejoiced after former telecom minister A Raja and daughter of DMK chief M Karunanidhi and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi, were acquitted in connection to the 2G Spectrum Scam on Thursday. The workers carried placards reading slogans of triumph and distributed sweets amongst them. The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.